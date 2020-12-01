5KPlayer full media player for PC Windows is the best free 4K, 5K, 8K, HD, Full HD video player developed and published by DearMob, Inc. The application built in with Airplay and DNLA video streamer and online video downloader. 5KPlayer offers to play many audio and video formats such as: MKV, MP4, MTS, DVD, MPEG, AVI, H.265/264, VP8/VP9, VR 360 degres videos, AAC, AC3, APE, FLAC, MP3, ALAC music easily. It is very user friendly and simple to use, it is also supported for PC Windows which has been really handy. With 5KPlayer, you can easily play video and audio from YouTube, Facebook, Yahoo, DailyMotion, Vimeo, Vevo, Metacafe, Myspace, Vine, UStream, MTV, Instagram, Bliptv, LiveLeak, CBS slideshare and more.

License: Free

Author: DearMob, Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: 5KPlayer for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

The software is highly customizable as users are presented with autonomy over the program. 5KPlayer is moreover a nice blend of DLNA controller, DLNA renderer and DLNA server. It magically links billions of DLNA compliant devices so they can interoperate with each other. Technically it is a marvel, The application can plays any and all media and the development team keeps adding ore support. It is also lightweight which allows it to be used in the background alongside other software without crashing.

5KPlayer can receive satellite radio to help you listen to the radio from, such as BBC, Heart, Capital, Gold, LBC, XFM, Chill, Kiss, Kisstory, Magic, Kerrang, Planet Rock, Absolute Radio and Classic Roc. ou can click and choose among the preset internet radio stations. This application also converts the online movie video soundtracks to MP3, AAC music format or ringtone. The application also supports subtitle of many formats including *.srt, *.ass, *.ssa, *.json, *.aqt , *.sub, etc.

Amazing thing about 5KPlayer is that it is free for everyone to use. It is also great because it supports all formats without the need to download additional codecs. Overall, 5KPlayer will provide you with everything you need from acting as a media player to a streaming and downloading tool. It will also enable you to play video files of all formats.

Features of 5KPlayer for PC

Free Audio and Video Player

Supports AirPlay & DLNA Wireless Stream

A Hardware-accelerated Free Music & Video Player

Rejoice Your Sense by Playing Videos and Music

A Cover-all Online Video Downloader

Has Built-in Radio Player

Becomes Home of Media Library

Supports subtitle of many formats

Supports rotate videos

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

