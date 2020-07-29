Kdenlive Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Kdenlive Portable is open source video editor by KDE, for Windows, Linux and Mac OS. Like OpenShot and Shotcut it’s a user-friendly application that allows you to create a cool video quickly and easily. Problems solved with this application include the ability to create a movie quickly while adding features like sound effects and music to enhance the video. It facilitates the creation of all the elements that are needed for almost all digital media such as social networks, video platforms, from its initial configuration. It is a tool that can serve all designers to save time, not everything must be paid tools or paid video editing software.

The features of Kdenlive Portable includes: Multi-track video editing, Use any audio or video format, Configurable interface and shortcuts, Many effects and transitions, Audio and video scopes, Proxy editing, Automatic backup, Online resources, Timeline preview, Keyframeable effects, Themable interface and more. Like professional tools Kdenlive also has intuitive user interface that comes with many template options ready to edit and use. Animation, Transition, Text adding, Cut the video, Change audio, Extract audio, these are feature of Kdenlive software for video editing.

Kdenlive like professional video editing software is quickly and easily put together visuals for social media posts for your company, your project and your clients. It is clean, easy to understand and has many premade included layouts and many features as well. You can easily use this software don’t need to learn from other video or tutorial. You can easily understand after viewing the graphic user interface of software. There are many features available for editing video like adding text, put music, cut the video, extract the music.

I really like that Kdenlive gives you some great tools (like transitions, animations, and text controls) to create videos. Kdenlive Portable editon has been a fantastic tool for creating and editing promotional videos for your business. Also you can import your another video on it. The software is easy to use.

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD APU equivalent

