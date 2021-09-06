Want to recover deleted files from the Windows partition? iCare Data Recovery is the first choice. It provides a reliable way for you to get back lost data, such as recovering photos, movies, audio, documents, and other files. iCare Data Recovery is a free data recovery software tool that helps you recover deleted files from FAT32, NTFS, and exFAT file systems. It is able to recover all previously deleted data/files on your disk. The user-friendly interface makes it easy to work and restores quickly. It supports completely scan your hard drive and restore deleted files from your hard drive, SSD.

License: Free

Author: iCareAll Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: iCare Data Recovery for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

iCare Data Recovery Overview

iCare Data Recovery free software is the best free data recovery software for Windows users. It’s powerful and has an intuitive interface to guide you through data recovery. iCare Data Recovery for Windows is the best free data recovery software to recover deleted files from Windows 10 8 7 Vista XP 2000 and Windows Server. It not only can work to undelete files from emptied recycle bin, hard disk, or any other storage devices but also can help you get back lost files from formatted or damaged partitions.

Unless you have a backup, your deleted files could have been partially overwritten by new data. iCare Data Recovery software will scan free space on the hard drive and help you find files that were previously deleted, making it easy to recover them with just one click. Even if you have erased your files by using Shift+Delete or empty Trash bin command in order to permanently remove them, it is still possible to recover them all.

This is a free data recovery software. As a Windows freeware, it can recover deleted files without cost. It is listed in the download monitoring of Softpedia as a top free data recovery software product, We are sure that you are looking for this Windows free data recovery software.

Features of iCare Data Recovery for PC

iCare Data Recovery Free

It is fully compatible with Windows 10/8.1/7/Vista/XP/2000

Recover permanently deleted/erased files from Windows

It can recover most often used files like photos, word/documents, emails, videos, even audio files

from PC hard drive or external usb disk

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. iCare Data Recovery is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.