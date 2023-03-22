Whether you’re running a home office or pro studios, taking advantage of the multi-core processors available is important to maximize the performance of your Cinema 4D software. Cinebench R20 is an advanced rendering benchmark that uses advanced features of modern processors. The test is based on Cinema 4D Prime and we have graded the results based on various CPUs that represent various levels of hardware: The common rule is to grade one grade higher than what you actually get, which should give you a good indication of the performance you must achieve for optimal C4D work. Improvements to Cinebench Release 20 reflect the overall advancements in CPU and rendering technology in recent years.

License: Free

Author: Maxon

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Cinebench R20 for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Cinebench R20 Overview

Maxon R20 is the new public release of Maxon’s benchmark tool for measuring the time it takes to render a photorealistic 3D image. Designed to give you comprehensive information about the performance of your system, our software runs 3D renderings that stress different parts of the CPU and GPU, giving us an idea of how well your computer will run the application. Cinebench R20 makes it easy to compare CPU scores across various system configurations. The rendering previews show how the CPU uses its computational resources to render each frame, providing you with a better overview of where bottlenecks may occur.

Cinebench R20 gives professional users and multimedia enthusiasts genuine, unbiased information about the performance of their computers. Fast, free, and easy to use, comparing systems with different processors or performance configurations has never been easier. The new R20 benchmark test makes it easier to compare the performance of different computers. It shows a good overview of how fast your computer is in comparison to the average.

Now it’s easy to benchmark your computer’s performance or compare your system with thousands of other Cinebench benchmark results. Run a free test and see how your computer scores in three 3D graphics tests, two CPU tests, and one GPU test. Overall, this is the popular software tool for testing computer performance is updated and takes advantage of new features in modern computer processors.

Features of Cinebench R20 for PC

Compatible with the latest CPU models

Start the test at the press of a button

Compare your result with other products

Perform custom test operations

Main Processor Performance (CPU)

Graphics Card Performance (OpenGL)

Sharing results

Saving results

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 4 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Cinebench R20 is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.