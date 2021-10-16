Chess has been considered one of the finest strategic board games in the world for centuries. With this chess game for PC, you can play against a friend, or against a powerful computer opponent to improve your chess skills. Teach yourself chess lessons and practice lessons will give you step-by-step instructions on how to build your skills. With over 100,000+ tactics puzzles and improve your chess rating, challenge yourself and your friends to a game of chess. The Chess Game for PC is the best free offline chess game you’ll find. With free unlimited games, and over 100,000+ tactics puzzles and interactive lessons. Plus computer opponents will always give you a challenge.

License: Free

Author: Daylen Yang

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Stockfish Chess Engine Game for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Stockfish Chess Engine Game Overview

Stockfish Chess Engine for PC is the perfect way to enjoy a game of chess. No matter what your level, you'll find something to fit your needs. Play against the computer or enjoy a game with registered players from all over the world. Choose from 16 million member-created tactics puzzles or videos with interactive lessons and more. This software is a free open-source chess program. You can challenge the computer to a game of chess, play online in casual matches, or play against other players on the Internet.

There are millions of ways to play, from the thrill of competition with online multiplayer games to relaxing with a quick round of chess. Play casual games or tournaments in Auto Chess mode, or practice on your own with interactive lessons and tactics puzzles. The powerful computer opponent will give you a run for your money, even when you're playing at higher levels of difficulty.

Play against the computer or invite your friends and family over for some fun anywhere on your PC. Master basic moves and unlock puzzles and tactics to improve your game. Overall, Stockfish the chess engine game is a unique chess program that has a powerful computer opponent, over 100,000 tactics puzzles, interactive chess lessons, and videos.

Features of Stockfish Chess Engine Game for PC

Opening books: Internal, polyglot, CTG, ABK

Clocks

Analyze mode

Two-player mode

Edit board

PGN import/export/edit

FEN/EPD import

Adjustable playing strength

One-Touch Moves

Blindfold mode

Color themes

Animated moves

Scid DB support using “Scid on the go”

Highly configurable

Third-party UCI engines

Configurable UCI engine options

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

