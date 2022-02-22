Ever get tired of using the keyboard or mouse to play games on your PC? With JoyKeyMapper, you can easily use your PS2, PS3, or Xbox 360 controllers as a keyboard or mouse. Is your keyboard or mouse broken? JoyKeyMapper allows you to use your game controllers like a keyboard or mouse. You can even use a joystick instead of keyboard arrows. Note: Please configure your controller before using with JoyKeyMapper. Improve your gaming experience by using your favorite game controllers like a keyboard or mouse. Now you can enjoy any game and improve your skills, whether it is RPGs, FPS, arcade, racing, or simulation games.

License: Free

Author: Caanders

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: JoyKeyMapper for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

JoyKeyMapper is free, open-source software that lets you use your controller as a PC keyboard and/or mouse. You can set different key mappings for each application, and some stick/triggers of your choice can act as mouse buttons, mouse wheel, or even a joystick. JoyKeyMapper also shows the battery level of connected controllers, notifies you when the battery level changes. Edit, save, load, and export game controller keys for your computer and games. Download settings from the internet, import profiles from other users, or make your own. Always play with your gamepad at the maximum level.

JoyKeyMapper allows you to use your game controllers like a keyboard, mouse, or joystick. You can set the key mappings for each application separately. You can also check the battery level of your controller. You can set different key mapping for each application. You can also check the battery level of your controllers. This software is open source and has been developed by Caanders.

If you use a game controller for flight simulation games, JoyKeyMapper allows you to map your controllers’ buttons to keyboard keys and mouse movements! You can also check the battery level of your controller. This means that you can use JoyKeyMapper as a flight-sim-stick-to-keyboard mapper.

Features of JoyKeyMapper for PC

It allows you to map any key on your gamepad to any other

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

