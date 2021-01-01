JoyToKey or Joy2Key latest version for PC is a perfect solution for the controller on PC Windows. The application developed and published by JTKSoft. The application like another program enables PC game controllers to emulate the keyboard and mouse input. This application allows users to sit back and use their controller to navigate the screen like you would with a mouse and keyboard. It even has an onscreen keyboard you can pull up with the click of a thumbstick and easily navigate through with the controller. Efficient and ease of use, it’s a great cost-effective enhancement, adding ‘native’ controller support to any Windows gaming.

JoyToKey controller is a super handy tool that gives a seamless desktop and also nonnative games or application full controller support. JoyToKey is a great application for moving the mouse off the screen when playing a game using the controller. It runs independently, running on Windows start-up, and has worked flawlessly switching control to full-screen application and games and back to the desktop. If you’re like me and enjoy playing older games, that sadly has no controller support, this is for you.

After installing this application on your computer or PC Windows, any applications and web games can be controlled with your favorite joystick the only drawback is from games that do support controllers are that you cannot override the input, some games allow a little tweaking, others will give conflicting input. It’s very handy too when you play video streaming sites like YouTube videos projected on your big screen tv and acts as a wireless mouse.

If you want to play something with a controller but it’s not supported, then this program does the job. If you want to control your PC with Controller, this works and is practical. If you want to use a controller on your PC def get this application right now.

Features of JoyToKey for PC

Associate profiles to target applications

You can create multiple profiles in the left panel

Button Assignment Window

Auto Setting Wizard

Virtual joysticks (a.k.a. SHIFT-key function)

