Outline VPN Client latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Outline VPN is a free and open source VPN manager (server, client and manager) developed by Jigsaw. The application like OpenVPN lets personal and organizations easily provide their network safer access to the open internet. It also build with strong powerful encryption helps keep your communications private. Outline servers automatically update with the latest security settings. Outline VPN is very useful in creating a secure network tunnel that is IP protected. It is also important to keep backups from all the working configuration files.

Outline VPN work like OpenVPN because it is an open source and flexible software that supports using different type of devices and operating systems like Micrsoft Windows, Android and iOS) all together. Outline has three main components: the Outline Server acts as a proxy and relays connections, the Outline Manager is a graphical application and the Outline Client connects to the internet via the Outline Server. This application does not requires prior knowledge and experience to be able to do make the right configurations.

It’s easy for personal and organizations to set up a corporate virtual private network (VPN) on their own server, and also easy access with Outline client forever. With owning your server lets you control the number of people who have access to it. Personal use and the organizations can ease set up their own server in just a few minutes with no tech savvy required.

Otline VPN offers a secure network that is flexible and well protected. Outline VPN provides us with a set of mechanisms that allows us to build a secure VPN network: it authorizes, authenticates, encrypts and ensures the integrity of the transmitted data. I definitely recommend it for everyone personal and organizaions use, what problems are you solving with this product.

Features of Outline VPN

Outline is completely open source

Internet access you can trust

Strong privacy and security

Built for news organizations

Outline lets news organizations easily provide their network safer access

Outline servers automatically update with the latest security settings

Lets you control the number of people who have access

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

