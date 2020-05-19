Sublime Text latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for software, a code editor with a Python face and many interesting features? You should try Sublime Text. Sublime Text is code editing application for code, markup and prose developed by Sublime HQ. Sublime text is simple and basic text editor whose functionality is extensible perhaps beyond imagination. This program provides access to the different program files that the application has. Sublime Text centers all the work tools in the work desk, in a fast and orderly manner without errors, and if errors arise, they are easily identifiable. It’s functions and tools offer us everything necessary to create software professionally.
Sublime Text is very easy to use and facilitates the reading of the drafts, source codes and texts that create to make professional programs. It can edit more than 40 programming languages. The application has excellent keyboard shortcuts that give great convenience to the user when programming. The design of the editor is perfect with its dark mode and with a configuration file full of options to adapt the editor to your liking.
Sublime Text taught you how to manage codes and algorithms when you was learning to program. With the help of colors and highlighting the functions, keys, closing and opening of our codes, you can guide ourselves. You can create programs and source codes quickly and orderly without errors, and if errors arise, they are easily identifiable. This editor also allows you to directly compile the codes from the environment.
Sublime is a great support for your day to day work. With this editor you can edit, execute and debug easily. If you just want bare-bone features, you’ll get those and if you want to make the editor far much for you. I highly recommend this software to any programmer using any language because it has support for literally almost every programming language in the world.
Features of Sublime Text
- Goto Anything
- Goto Definition
- Multiple Selections
- Command Palette
- Powerful API and Package Ecosystem
- Customize Anything
- Instant Project Switch
- Split Editing
- Performance
- Python based plugin API
- Project specific preferences
- Extensive customizability via JSON settings files
- Cross-platform
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz
- RAM: 1 Gb RAM
- Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space
- Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent
