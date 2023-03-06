What makes FFDShow special? It’s an advanced open-source H.264/AVC and MPEG-4 AVC codec that supports most of the features of the standard: Multi-Threading support, HW acceleration, and video stabilization. FFDShow is an unmaintained decoding library created by Gabest, mainly used for the decoding of MPEG-4 ASP and H.264/MPEG-4 AVC video formats among others, but supports many other formats too. This is an advanced open-source project for video decoding and postprocessing. It allows you to watch movies without the installation of codecs by third-party software or codec packs. FFDShow can be used directly with the most popular players, like Media Player Classic and its forks, QuickTime, KMPlayer, GOM Player, and others.

License: Free

Author: FFDShow Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: FFDShow for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

FFDShow Overview

FFDShow is a perfect solution if you want to play all your movies, music, and video clips without installing many different codecs. It can reproduce almost any existing audio/video format, no matter whether you have encoded it with MPEG1/2, H.264/AVCHD, DivX, XviD, 3ivx, YouTube AVI ( called “flash video” by FFmpeg developers ), or even RealVideo or WMV. FFDShow also comes with advanced hardware accelerated video decoding support for Microsoft Video 1/WMV9 and ATI MMC codecs that keep videos smooth in the highest resolutions of today’s flat-panel HDTV displays.

This program can also playback many other video and audio formats. Advanced features include multi-core decoding for DXVA2 video decoding, deinterlacing support, postprocessing with shader filters (including denoising and demanding), 10-bit color depth with LCD/CRT projector support via FFGL plugin, subtitle support including ASS/SSA subtitles when used with the Katana or OpenSubtitle DLNA servers and much more.

Overall, FFDShow is a simple DirectShow player for various audio and video formats. It supports many common formats without the need for additional decoders. It has very low CPU requirements and is therefore very suitable for portable and older computers. The latest version also includes subtitle support.

Features of FFDShow for PC

FFDShow can be configured to display subtitles

It can enable or disable various built-in codecs

Grab screenshots

Enable keyboard controls

Enhance movies with increased resolution, sharpness, and many other post-processing video filters

It has the ability to manipulate audio with effects like an equalizer, a Dolby decoder, reverb, Winamp DSP plugins, and more

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

