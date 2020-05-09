ConTEXT Editor Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you a web developer or application that requires a powerful editor but with a small size? try ConTEXT. ConTEXT Editor is a free and powerful text editor that comes with many advanced features for many programing languages developed by ConTEXT Project. The ability to search for extension without having to download and add the plugins again is a plus for ConTEXT. Additionally, it supports multiple languages which is a great deal for programers. ConTEXT is text editor that prioritises user interface designs and the technologies used in that regard. As a lightweight program, it works great with Windows.

License: Free

Author: ConTEXT Project

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ConTEXT Editor Portable

File Size:

It supports many popular programming languages C#, C, C++, Delphi, Pascal, Java, Java Script, Visual Basic, Perl, CGI, HTML, CSS, SQL, FoxPro, Assembler, Python, PHP, Tcl, Tk, XML, Fortran, Foxpro and InnoSetup scripts. Some of the features include gutter selection of lines, auto-filling search field and more. The application also support multilanguage including: English, German, French, Croatian, Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Estonian, Esperanto, Spanish, Galego, Italian, Hungarian, Portuguese, Russian, Slovakian, Polish, Lithuanian, Latvian, Slovenian and many more.

There is also another feature called quick edit that allows you to style a tag within the html file without having to switch over to the css file. You get a preview of what the colour looks like without having to switch back. It also has a standout live preview feature that allows you to see all the changes you’ve made to your code on the fly. It supports not just dragging and dropping of text but even multiline selection and editing.

ConTEXT should be used mostly to develop the front-end of your applications. This is a great and free code editor with advanced functionality such as a live preview. It has helped to find a great code editing tool that isn’t bulky or have tons of features you do not need.

Features of ConTEXT Editor Portable

Unlimited open files

Unlimited editing file size, 4kB line length

Powerful syntax highlighting for: C#, C/C++, Delphi/Pascal, Java, Java Script, Visual Basic, Perl/CGI and etc

Powerful custom defined syntax highlighter

Multilanguage support

Project workspaces support

Unicode UTF8 support

Code templates

Customizable help files for each file type

File explorer with favorites list

File compare

Export to HTML/RTF

Conversion DOS->UNIX->Macintosh file formats

Editing position remembering across files

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor with 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

