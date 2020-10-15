JioSwitch latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for free and fast file transfer software between devices? try JioSwitch. JioSwitch is a free, fast, lightweight file transfer developed by Reliance Retail Ltd, it provide transfer data between Android and iOS smartphones. It’s a useful application that makes transferring files and apps very seamless. The Jio Switch software is best app for files and data sharing just like shareIT. It is sending any files photos, videos and many more to your friend or any one you like. This software is really easy to use, it’s extremely effective and super fast in sending all file types. JioSwithc is a superb tool which helps user managing your for files. It has roots in keeping everybody updates about what the other member has done.

License: Free

Author: Reliance Retail Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: JioSwitch

File Size:

This is made In India application which developed by Indian telecom company Jio, the good thing of this application is clear interface and no ads. But, the product is not available with option for cloud based and on premises. But, JioSwitch is fairly easy to install and configure, allows to send or request big files with others. If you can try file sharing application for free, looking for a quality secure managed file transfer product backed by qualified support personnel, then JioSwithc share files is the solution for you, you can ease sending and received of huge file securely and quickly.

It’s a clean application with no ads and serves it’s purpose, although some improvement may be done with the connectivity while the app is working in background. With JioSwith you can ease share any files such as: photos, videos, document and music without any size limit. The application also supports a wide range of file types to transfer from one smartphone to another. But the downside, there is no option to choose sd card or main storage for receiving files.

JioSwitch is ease application, is good and has greater transfer speeds than any other apps I have used. JioSwitch is really a very user friendly application for Microsoft Windows and Android. It’s able to select files from any location in the phone simply by navigating the provided interface and no limitation on no of files to be transferred.

Features of JioSwitch

Cross-platform: Transfer data between Android and iOS smartphones

Wireless: Select individual files and share it across

No limit: Share Photos Videos and music without any size limit

Fast as Flash: Fastest file transfer happens over 100 time faster than Bluetooth

No Internet: Works without internet and save on your data package while you transfer files

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download JioSwitch app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for JioSwitch.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download JioSwitch APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded JioSwitch.

