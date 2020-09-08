Anaconda Python and R latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Anaconda is a free and open source application distribution of the Python and R programming language developed by Anaconda, Inc. Anaconda use for all AI application, machine learning ,large data processing etc. It has variety of packages and libraries which creates easy and quick dealing with a large dataset. The best thing about Anaconda distribution is it is having Anaconda manager, this is the most of the required libraries or packages are already installed. It includes the libraries that make easy to code and the libraries are simple you can remember it easily.

Anaconda application has a unified environment for all mediums that helps users manage and run Python and R programing languages modules and packages simultaneously. This tool requires modern processing power and large memory to run all together. The following applications are available by default in Navigator: JupyterLab, Jupyter Notebook, QtConsole, Spyder, Glue, Orange, RStudio and Visual Studio Code. Users can also using packages such as matplotlib, numpy, networkx and etc.

It is easy to use and slightly efficient, someone can easily use it in any detail. Anaconda insides it are packages of several Python and other languages ​​that are already installed which makes the tool ready to use. Anacoda helps you in your programing tasks, with the help of Integrated Development Environment “IDE” you can manage to find bugs and resolve errors as it results in a code cell.

It is the best tool to deal with any type of programming languages, designed for programers and data scientics. Anaconda distributions helps develop code, models, projects and even websites requiring multiple languages ​​simultaneously. If you use R or Phyton languages, go for it, it will make your life easier.

Features of Anaconda

Free and open source software

Better Reliability

Compiled with Latest Python release

Enhanced CPU Peformance

New packages are added

Work in Progress

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

