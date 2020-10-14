SHAREit for pc latest version download free setup exe file offline installer for all windows 32 and 64 bit. SHAREit is a free file sharing application developed by Shareit Information Technology Co Ltd. SHAREit is the best application that can complete transferring files between devices in seconds, cellular data free. No Internet or data usage for sharing files or folders, you can use Wi-Fi connection with no data. No USB, No Bluetooth and No NFC connection required. Like Zapya you can share apps, photos, music, videos, documents (PDF, DOC, App, Exe file) and etc. Share all kinds of files whenever and wherever.

License: Free

Author: SHAREit Technologies

OS: Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: SHAREit

File Size: 6 Mb

SHAREit is a very handy and absolutely easy to use App for all platform. This progam has made things really practical and easy especially on the go. SHAREit works across all major Smartphone and PC platforms. This app without limitations on file type, size, or number of files being sent. It’s fast, easy to use and doesn’t have steps do so something really simple. This has got to be one of the most awesome of PC and Android platform. With this application, you can clone or duplicate contacts, SMS messages, MMS messages, music, videos, apps and other data.

This is the best file transfer application with no data usage, all kind of files and high speed system. You must search for users with or without using Wifi. The other users should also have this application to enable peer to peer file sharing. You must add photos, videos, music, and any other files which you want to share with others. After that, you must browse through a user’s share list or Search for any photo, video, music, app or any other file across all users. Hit send file or receive file and enjoy rapid speed.

This is an absolutely wonderful share app for PC and Android devices. Share between mobiles, laptops and laptop mobile. I have used it on all of my android devices and PC and love it. I love just how simple it is to transfer and share file on my home network.

Features of SHAREit

No Internet or data usage for sharing files or folders.

No USB, no bluetooth, or cable data required.

Share and prevent people from bothering you.

Search for a file or folder from all connected users.

Download big files at a high speed up to 20Mb/s.

Set minimum share for others to download from you.

Share apps, photos, music, videos, documents, etc

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 3Ghz

RAM: 1Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1Gb Hard Disk Space

