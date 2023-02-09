Have you ever been in the middle of a database query or developing a complex database scheme and suddenly realized that you forgot to add that one column to your table? Or maybe something simpler like taking a quick snapshot of your database structure to send over to a client or another team. Need to run SQL against a database? Toad is your solution. Get more done with tools that fit the way you work. Whether you spend long hours at the keyboard or manage database professionals who do, Toad is a database management solution built for people just like you.

License: Trial

Author: Quest Software Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Toad Software for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Toad Software Overview

Toad for PC is a powerful toolkit that helps database developers, administrators, and power users save time when working with Oracle, SQL Server, IBM DB2, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Amazon Redshift, Azure SQL DB, Cassandra, MongoDB, SAP HANA, SalesForce, Oracle BI Enterprise, and other popular databases. The application consists of a GUI front end for creating, editing, and debugging stored procedures, functions, triggers, SQL DML and DDL statements, monitoring performance using the Trace feature, and more. Toad can connect to your databases running on multiple servers. Toad connects to these servers using ADO among other protocols.

Download Toad for PC and start using the power of SQL to manage your databases. Get a holistic look at the structure and performance of any database with tools designed for DBAs and developers. Work faster with wizards for new objects, indexes, stored procedures, and more. Make changes without worry using comprehensive log tables that track all activity on your database in real time.

Overall, Toad is a database management solution that lets you manage Oracle, SQL Server, SAP, IBM DB2, and MySQL databases from one interface. The Toad toolset runs against these databases to help you design complex queries, design complex data reports and formulae, and code and build them with just one click via its free templates.

Features of Toad Software for PC

Connection Manager

Browse all the different database

Create and maintain scripts and database code

Ensures code is functionally tested

Static code review (Oracle)

SQL Optimization

Scalability testing and database workload replay

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

