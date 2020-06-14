KiTTY latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. KiTTY is a (fork of PuTTY) free terminal emulator or SSH client for Windows developed by 9bis Software. KiTTY is the most used tool to make remote or local connections to the different types of devices such as: SSH, Telnet and Serial. It is very light, easy to access and very simple to use, its versions are quite practical when you need them. KiTTY offers simple graphical interface and simple to understand, it is designed to be used by any type of person with knowledge basic networks. It is a versatile tool that is used more often in cases where a user on a Windows computer wants to open an SSH access.

License: Free

Author: 9bis Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: KiTTY

File Size:

KiTTY is a management opportunity and easy control is a very simple tool, for which the graphical interface is so reliable. It is a very complete software and it gives users great flexibility with multiple options, keeps its users up to date. It has brought many benefits because it is a totally portable tool, which can be used from any computer that you want to connect and manage. The application will save costs in tools of remote connection by command and to save time of search of some terminal.

KiTTY is really favorite to make remote and local connections to network equipment and those that I manage in different clients. With this application you can use this tool constantly of the need to connect to different equipment such as router switches, firewalls or servers. With the need to make configurations or changes that need to be made in the networks. KiTTY as become the one that can connect without problem and in a simple way

KiTTY allows local, remote, or dynamic port forwarding with SSH including X11 forwarding. I always recommend this tool to make remote connections to network devices or servers, it is completely free and can be downloaded from an official site.

Features of KiTTY

Free and open source SSH client

Portability

Session filters

Session launcher

Automatic logon script

Automatic logon script with the RuTTY patch

Automatic saving

SSH handler

Binary compression

Background images

Clipboard printing

New command line options

File association

File setting

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. KiTTY is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.