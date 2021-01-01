Internet Download Manager (IDM) Portable for PC is a download manager for Microsoft Windows developed by Tonec Inc. With this application users can download any files including (application, document, audios, and videos)up to three files simultaneously. It offers accelerated download by using the multithreading feature. IDM is available for many languages including English, Albanian, Arabic, Azerbaijan, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Chinese, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Farsi, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian and more language.

License: Free

Author: Tonec Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: IDM Portable for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

IDM Portable Overview

The application has many features such as download Speed Acceleration, easy downloading with one click, download resume, drag and drop feature, automatic antivirus checking, all popular browser support, customizable interface, download limits, download all feature, and many more. Internet Download Manager with clean and simple well thought out user interface program, no ads which is a plus over another more popular download manager out of there.

With Internet Download Manager, you can download, add and remove files of all types with the greatest of ease from your computer. You can also hookup online storage places like Google Drive and Dropbox to make this a great way to transfer files from tour tablet to storage. You can also save different file types in different folders. No need for instructions for beginners or newcomers for using this application.

Internet Download Manager is the best download manager for Microsoft Windows. With IDM you can pause resume, multi-threads, option to automatically exit after download finished, and intercepts links from the browser. I recommend this application as the default download manager program to all PC Windows users.

Features of IDM Portable for PC

All popular browsers and applications are supported

Download with one click

Download Speed

Download Resume

Simple installation wizard

Automatic Antivirus checking

Advanced Browser Integration

Built-in Scheduler

IDM supports many types of proxy servers

IDM supports main authentication protocols

Customizable Interface

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 1 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. IDM Portable is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.