JDownloader latest version download offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. JDownloader is a free, fast, open source and secure download manager by Appwork GMBH. It’s a lightweigh application which allows you to download files fast and easily. You can start or stop or pause downloads, set bandwith limitations, auto extract archives and much more. This software also has a simple user interface and easy to use for beginners. Those of you who are used to using download managers like IDM and FDM will find this easy.

License: Free

Author: Appwork GMBH

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: JDownloader

File Size: 300 Kb

A very small size allows you to download this program quickly, compared to Internet Download Manager, which measures 5 Mb. JDownloader provides several Addons includes: JD Tray Icon Light, JD Ubiquity Addon, JD Scheduler, JD Unrar and JD Shutdown. For example, JD Unrar the addon can be configured to unpack archives automatically after download. JD Shutdown, this addon is able to shut down your system after downloads have finished. This application integrates automatically with different browsers like Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Mozilla FireFox, Opera and many other browser.

JDownloader also supports waiting time and CAPTCHA recognition on many file hosting site. With this application you can organize as well as synchronize downloading process. By default JDownloader updates itself upon initialization. You can download any files like videos, music, images, document or files, and whatever what you want.

JDownload Manager for PC Windows is a simple, lightweight file downloader. Overall, JDownloader is a very handy application which can be used for downloading the multimedia content from Internet. If you want to get a program that is lighter and faster than IDM and FDM this is the answer.

Features of JDownloader

Runs on Java 1.5 or higher

Complete Open-Source (GPL)

24-hour support

Download several files at once

Download with multiple connections

JD has an own powerful OCR module

Automatic extractor (including password list search) (Rar archives)

Theme Support

Multilingual

About 110 hoster and over 300 decrypt plug-ins

Reconnect with JDLiveHeaderScripts: (1400 router supported)

Webupdate

Integrated package manager for additional modules (eg. Webinterface, Shutdown)

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. JDownloader is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.