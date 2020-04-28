JDownloader latest version download offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. JDownloader is a free, fast, open source and secure download manager by Appwork GMBH. It’s a lightweigh application which allows you to download files fast and easily. You can start or stop or pause downloads, set bandwith limitations, auto extract archives and much more. This software also has a simple user interface and easy to use for beginners. Those of you who are used to using download managers like IDM and FDM will find this easy.
License: Free
Author: Appwork GMBH
OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
Language: English
Version:
File Name: JDownloader
File Size: 300 Kb
A very small size allows you to download this program quickly, compared to Internet Download Manager, which measures 5 Mb. JDownloader provides several Addons includes: JD Tray Icon Light, JD Ubiquity Addon, JD Scheduler, JD Unrar and JD Shutdown. For example, JD Unrar the addon can be configured to unpack archives automatically after download. JD Shutdown, this addon is able to shut down your system after downloads have finished. This application integrates automatically with different browsers like Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Mozilla FireFox, Opera and many other browser.
JDownloader also supports waiting time and CAPTCHA recognition on many file hosting site. With this application you can organize as well as synchronize downloading process. By default JDownloader updates itself upon initialization. You can download any files like videos, music, images, document or files, and whatever what you want.
JDownload Manager for PC Windows is a simple, lightweight file downloader. Overall, JDownloader is a very handy application which can be used for downloading the multimedia content from Internet. If you want to get a program that is lighter and faster than IDM and FDM this is the answer.
Features of JDownloader
- Runs on Java 1.5 or higher
- Complete Open-Source (GPL)
- 24-hour support
- Download several files at once
- Download with multiple connections
- JD has an own powerful OCR module
- Automatic extractor (including password list search) (Rar archives)
- Theme Support
- Multilingual
- About 110 hoster and over 300 decrypt plug-ins
- Reconnect with JDLiveHeaderScripts: (1400 router supported)
- Webupdate
- Integrated package manager for additional modules (eg. Webinterface, Shutdown)
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz
- RAM: 512 Mb RAM
- Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space
We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. JDownloader is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.