Shadowsocks for PC Windows is a free and open source anti cencorship proxy developed by Clowwindy for cross platform. Shadowsock that allows secure online access from a point to a point completely free of charge. This is faster, easier and has more features. The application is similarly to an SSH tunnel and can also proxy UDP traffic. It’s easy for outside clients to connect if you want that, since you have a downloadable client. There are also a huge benefit that it’s open source and community good support is also nice to have.

License: Free

Author: Clowwindy

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Shadowsocks for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

The main advantage of this protocol is that it is compatible with most available operating systems and enables very secure communication with the server via encrypts protocol, which encrypts your traffic to prevent data leakage. The application authorizes, authenticates, encrypts and ensures the integrity of the transmitted data. This solution replaced our clients deprecated PPTP solution. Shadowsock is consistently rated among the most secure proxy and anti cencorship solutions which is why many people went with it.

You can add multiple servers in server’s menu. You can also change PAC rules by editing the PAC file. When you save the PAC file with any editor, Shadowsocks will notify browsers about the change automatically. You can also update PAC file from GFWList and you can also use online PAC URL. Thanks to using this application you can created your server to which safely connect to the backup server.

This allows you to create encrypted point to point” or server client channels between devices. Another significant advantage of Shadowsock is that it is compatible with most of the operating systems and devices used. Overall, Shadowsock is primarily a free solution for creating an open source virtual private network.

Features of Shadowsocks for PC

Super Fast

Flexible Encryption

Mobile Ready

Easy Deployment

Cross Platform

System proxy configuration

PAC mode and global mode

GFWList and user rules

Supports HTTP proxy

Supports server auto switching

Supports UDP relay (see Usage)

Supports plugins

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

