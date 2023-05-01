If you’re looking for a powerful and reliable server operating system, you might be interested in Windows Server 2022. This latest version of the Windows Server family was released in late 2021 and comes with a range of new and improved features to help you manage your infrastructure more efficiently. Windows Server 2022 makes it easy to connect your on-premises infrastructure to the cloud, providing greater flexibility and scalability. In this post, we’ll take a closer look at MS WS 2022 ISO and what it can offer your organization. First off, let’s start with the basics. What exactly is an ISO file? In short, an ISO file is a disk image that contains all the files and data needed to install and run an operating system.

Windows Server 2022 Overview

This means that when you download the Windows Server 2022 ISO, you’ll have everything you need to create a bootable installation media for your server. One of the key advantages of using a bootable installation media is that it allows you to perform a clean installation of the operating system. This means that you can start with a fresh slate and configure your server exactly the way you want it. You can choose which components to install, which services to enable, and which security measures to implement. So, what’s new in Windows Server 2022? One of the most significant improvements is the enhanced security features. Windows Server 2022 includes a range of new security tools and technologies to help protect your servers from threats such as ransomware and other malware.

For example, you can take advantage of the new Secured-core Server feature to add an extra layer of protection to your server’s firmware and hardware. Another major feature of Windows Server 2022 is the improved hybrid cloud integration. With this new version of Windows Server, you can easily connect your on-premises infrastructure to the cloud and take advantage of cloud services such as Azure Arc and Azure Stack HCI. This allows you to run your applications and workloads across multiple environments, providing greater flexibility and scalability.

With a bootable installation media, you can perform a clean installation of Windows Server 2022 and configure it exactly the way you want it. Overall, Windows Server 2022 includes a number of performance improvements and optimizations. For example, the new version of the operating system has a more efficient kernel, which means faster boot times and better performance overall. There are also improvements to the storage subsystem, including support for SMB compression and faster replication.

Features of Windows Server 2022 for PC

Storage Replica compression for data transfer

Windows Server 2022 Datacenter

Support for Azure Stack HCI

Deploy from Azure Marketplace

The new security capabilities in Windows Serve

Certified Secured-core server

Hardware root-of-trust

Firmware executes with high privileges and is often invisible to traditional anti-virus

UEFI secure boot

SMB Direct and RDMA encryption

Virtualization-based security (VBS)

Transport: HTTPS and TLS 1.3

SMB: East-West SMB encryption controls for internal

Server Message Block (SMB)

Secure DNS: Encrypted DNS name resolution requests with DNS-over-HTTPS

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 4 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 10 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

Windows Server 2022 Download Direct Link

