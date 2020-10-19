HWMonitor latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. There are times you need some arcane information about your performance, system work and technology about your PC, especially all these hard to read, difficult to find and impossible to capture by default Microsoft Windows program. HWMonitor is a hardware information and diagnostic tool developed by CPUID for Microsoft Windows, like HWiNFO. The application will monitoring and provide guidance or description about your hardware computer, the program that reads PC systems main health sensors, voltages, temperatures, fans speed. It’s good to monitoring your hardware which can help to read the hardware information and monitoring.

License: Free

Author: CPUID

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: HWMonitor

File Size:

The program handles the most common sensor chips Intel and AMD. HWMonitor give detailed info about Processor, RAM, Graphics Card, Hard Disk, Lan, USB in you device. The CPU : model, cores, clusters, family, abi, governor, frequency, the GPU : model, vendor, opengl, frequency, list of extensions, the System about: complete info about your firmware build, Memory: type ddr, ddr2, ddr3, ddr4 and for some devices operating frequency. You can go to the memory tab and see usage of memory and storage.

HWMonitor is a hardware information for PC Windows with detailed information about your PC Hardware. It’s works great, does what it says, super lightweight, recommended by reviewers. It’s ease to remove the application from your computer, you can remove the program either from the Add or Remove Programs window from control panel seting, or choose manually uninstall HWMonitor from start menu, programs, CPUID, HWMonitor.

If another application was detecting the wrong hardware model, sensor and diagnostic about your PC performance, this one, which is showing you the right and complete CPU info and diagnostic tool, so it’s all good now. The problem is that you maybe doubting the accuracy of this kind of app, try it right now. Because the another application got wrong cpu model and Device Info can’t show CPU, GPU, RAM, Mainboard, Hard Disk and etc, you must try HWMonitor for you PC dekstop.

Features of HWMonitor

Free Hardware Information tools

In-depth Hardware Information

Customizable interface with variety of options

Always up-to date

Real-Time System Monitoring

Multiple types of reports, status logging and interfacing

Powerful system information tools for Windows

Comprehensive Hardware Information

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core 1 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

