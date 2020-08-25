Stronghold latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Stronghold is castle simulator and RTS game developed and published by FireFly Studios. Its’ an addictive city building, RTS classic that kicks you when you’re down with it’s charming. This is a fun game and it can be just as hard as you would like it to be or easy. Every single mission in this game is a learning experience and most of the time, you’d realize there’s actually a different way to win many missions you play. This game is on par with Age of Empires 1, Command and Conquer 1 and Battle Realms.

Stronghold is one of the best classic RTS games that should be included in a classic collection of top most fun strategy games in history so far. Incredibly in depth map building system, and fun gameplay, as well as the best and funniest voice acting that seems to all be done. This game is my first time experiencing an RTS where there’s so much to consider and different things to think. You have to make sure you increase rations to increase popularity to increase your tax rate, building blocks.

The game allows you to design, build and destroy historical castles, with 21 missions to test your mettle and four renegade lords to defeat. Stronghold tasking players to gather resources and build weapons within the time limit. This game is a cornerstone of childhood, and still holds up. You can fighting memorable opponents like the Pig or the Wolf, or fighting off the plague.

Stronghold game is a fun game, but it seriously needs a casual custom game type mode like Crusader mode in the Stronghold Crusader version. Highly recommend this game still even after all these years. Hope they will make another one that plays like this one but new scenarios and more missions.

Features of Stronghold

Design and build your very own castle, complete with a working economy and brutal killing zones

Battle through 21 story-based missions as you drive back the villainous Wolf and reclaim medieval England

Build your dream castle in the combat-free economic campaign or besiege historical castles in Siege That

View the entire battlefield on a single screen with support for new HD resolutions

Take your castle wherever you go with Steam Cloud support for saved games

Play the original game on Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8 and 10 with added compatibility

System Requirements

Processor: 1.6GHz equivalent Intel or AMD processor

Memory: 512MB RAM

Video: 64MB video card with hardware Transform & Lighting

Hard Drive: 2.5GB uncompressed free space

Sound: DirectX 7 compatible sound card or higher

Direct X: DirectX 9.0c (included) or higher

Multiplayer: GameRanger software will be installed for mutiplayer

