Buildbox latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Buildbox is a simple and easy of use, drag and drop game development for Microsoft Windows by 8cell, Inc. The platform focused on game creation without programming, coding or scripting just drag and drop. With Buildbox anyone can design, build, and publish 3D and 2D mobile games without coding. Buildbox like Construct has great drag and drop options through which you can customize your games and one of the best features is that it does not require you to write hundreds of lines of code to develop your game. The application has a very easy setup and you can also make the best use of your game engine.

License: Free

Author: 8cell, Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Buildbox

File Size:

Buildbox works really well on different operating system Windows and Mac OS and has a lot of pre provided solutions. It has many features such as: Ad Monetization: AdMob, Ad Monetization: ironSource, Mindmap Overview, 3D World Overview, Move Tool, Navigating in the Scene Editor, Preview Button and Preview Window, Lights Point Light and Spot Light, Local Axis, Helper Tool, Select Tool, UI Workspace Overview, Camera View, Font Editor, Asset Library, Swapping Assets, Scenes, Align Scenes and Randomize Scenes and more.

This is ease step by step to making a simple video game: Create your project, Add a 3D World, Create a solid ground, Create your character, Define the character’s appearance and behavior, Extend the path and scene length, Adjust the camera, Add a new scene, Create your enemy obstacles, Add the in-game score display, Add more scenes, Create the Game Over screen and etc. You can see how the tasks explained and demonstrated by the interactive and video tutorials in website.

If you’re a master programmer or senior game developer you’re going to hate it, The application extremely limiting and has simple documentation. But, if you begginner developer or newcomer you must try this application right now. Overall, the quality is not the best and the options are a bit limiting for creating the games, but it definitely fulfills the purpose.

Features of Buildbox

Ad Monetization: AdMob

Ad Monetization: ironSource

Mindmap Overview

3D World Overview

Move Tool

Navigating in the Scene Editor

Preview Button and Preview Window

Lights – Point Light and Spot Light

Local Axis

Helper Tool

Select Tool

UI Workspace Overview

Camera View

Font Editor

Asset Library

Swapping Assets

Scenes

Align Scenes and Randomize Scenes

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Buildbox is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.