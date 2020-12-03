Are you a Skype user? or you want to try changing your original voice to scare your friends, relatives or just have fun with a unique voice? you must try Skype Voice Changer for PC. With this application, you could sound like a robot, chipmunk, wobble, echo, distortion, or a troll and more effect. You can even adjust the parameters of the effects in real time while you talk and record your audio voice or record your call. This is the best voice change and funny and entertaining with many different voice changed options that ever created. This application is so fun, it does have an old look to it, but it doesn’t really bother because it just makes it so much easier to use.

License: Free

Author: Sound Code Limited

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Skype Voice Changer for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

This is the best Voice Changer application for changing your voice by applying effects on the audios. It is very lightweight, simple and ease to use and can generate fantastic and funny effects. All it’s functions, you can use it for sound effects, backgrounds and of course making up many characters with custom voices. This software to be very useful for Skype and once you get a better grip. Skype Voice Changer with so many choices and after you record, it doesn’t sound like your voice at all.

The Pro version of Skype Voice Changer, lets you transform the sound of your own voice with real time effects or say anything using a computer generated voice, but you can also try free version of this product. The application also lets you replay pre recorded sounds to the person you’re talking to, and record your conversations.

It’s easy to use, and you can try it out right now. But, the application takes some time getting used to, people may forget a voice changer, no matter how good, with Skype Voice Changer you can only do so much. Overall, this is a great application, is a fun way to pass the time and experiment.

Features of Skype Voice Changer for PC

Modify your voiceTransform the sound of your own voice

Replay soundsReplay pre-recorded sounds

Record your conversationsRecord your conversations

Speak with a computer generated voiceSpeak with a computer generated voice

A large library of free voice and sound effect packs

Backgrounds sound like you are somewhere else

Add your own sounds effects and backgrounds

Advanced vocal tract filters for unlimited tweaking

After Effects add environmental effects to your voice

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

