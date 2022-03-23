Open Hardware Monitor is a free open-source hardware monitoring application. The application was developed to help you control your computer’s performance. You can monitor and control the temperatures of your CPU and motherboard, voltages, and fan speeds, among many other things. Monitor your hardware in the easiest way possible. The Open Hardware Monitor for PC runs on Windows 11 and Windows 10, but also works on Windows 8, Windows 7, and even on Windows XP/Vista. This software is a very useful tool for people that need to control every aspect of their computer’s performance.

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

File Name: Open Hardware Monitor for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

Open Hardware Monitor Overview

Even though you’ve got a PC, you’re still missing out. The Open Hardware Monitor, a software tool for your PC, is all about customization and control. With it, you can have complete transparency of all the hardware components in your system, find bottlenecks in your system’s performance, and identify the cause of any problem. The Open Hardware Monitor is a powerful tool that enables users to monitor and share the status of the hardware on their PCs. It also comes with a very intuitive interface, which means anyone can use it.

You can view a comparison chart from the program between different sensors and also in real-time, you can compare the fan speed to other sensors to see at what frequency it changes, also run overclock tests and find out if there are errors on your CPU or memory. Alerts can be triggered on multiple parameters to make your PC monitor give you early warnings of any issues that may arise.

Overall, The Open Hardware Monitor is a very useful piece of software that can monitor your PC hardware. Installation is really easy, just unpack the zip archive and run. You just have to copy the files from the monitor folder on your computer and next, choose the desired options for displaying the information. Get to know your hardware, it’s free software that truly deserves to be on your PC.

Features of Open Hardware Monitor for PC

Free open-source software

Easy to use

Simple and lightweight

Monitors temperature sensors, fan speeds, voltages, load, and clock speeds of a computer

This application is able to display all important information about your CPU, Chipset temperatures, Fans speed, and even the motherboard voltages

Just download and run

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

