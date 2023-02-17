Get the most out of your file comparison and merging with DiffMerge for PC Windows! Work visually! Diff and Merge files at once, view changes between any text or binary formats, and better understand and control your data. Save your time merging files! DiffMerge is a free-to-use graphical tool with advanced visual diff and merge mechanisms. It supports pair-wise merging of the most popular file formats, like text (TXT, CSV, PS, TSV), images (PNG, JPG), videos (MP4, AVI), archives (RAR, ZIP), and others.

License: Free

Author: SourceGear LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: DiffMerge for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

DiffMerge Overview

This is an application to visually compare and merge files. DiffMerge is a tool for comparing files from a purely visual perspective. It will show you the difference between two (or more) files, and allows you to stage hunks of differences (both binary and text) between versions. DiffMerge features intuitive graphical data representation and sophisticated merging algorithms. It’s designed to be a useful tool both for everyday work with text files and large projects like software development.

The powerful graphical program allows you to compare and merge files quickly and easily, so you can make sure your changes are accurate. With DiffMerge, you can view two or three versions of a file side-by-side, select changes to include in the merged file, and even perform a folder comparison to compare all the files in a given directory.

Get the most out of your files with DiffMerge for PC Windows! Compare and merge files quickly and easily with our graphical program.

Features of DiffMerge for PC

Graphically shows the changes between two files

Graphically shows the changes between 3 files

Performs a side-by-side comparison of 2 folders

Windows Explorer/Shell Integration

Rulesets and options provide for customized appearance and behavior

DiffMerge is a UNICODE-based application and can import files

The identical feature set on Windows, OS X, and Linux

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

