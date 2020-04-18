Grabilla latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. What do you need to capture images on your computer quickly? like the snipping tool, Grabilla is the answer to your problem. Grabilla makes it easy to take pictures on your computer’s face quickly and without difficulty. Grabilla is a screenshot software or screen capture application developed and published by Grabilla Team. Like another screen capture software Grabilla allows you to write, draw directly onto the screengrab and then from there you can print, email or just copy or paste. It is a great product for a free price, it will meet all of your needs.

License: Free

Author: Grabilla Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Grabilla

File Size:

It provides everything I was looking for. As an screen capture application so easy to click and capture desired screenshots. With Grabilla you can capture or create animated GIFs, scrolling documents capture, screenshots or screen videos, any files or documents. You can also store your files in: cloud or personal storage or store your files locally, can also organize by tags or folders, use password protection and access from anywhere. You can erase the edits you just made, you have to recapture the screenshot.

Grabilla is very easy to use screenshots software. The application gives you a ton of different ways to grab whatever info you are looking for. You can take screenshot software, games, animation, picture or image, source code and more. It lets you select just the part you want instead of the full page, just drag and drop feature. You can also grab the full screen or whatever is on your desktop like many other screenshot software out of there.

For ease of use download the application, this way it is just a click to take the screenshot. Supper easy to use and absolutely great snapshots. It is very helpful when working with team members, who you need to teach certain skills too, and you can just capture. Overall, Grabilla is great because you can capture anything and you don’t have to worry about the old computer.

Features of Grabilla

Capture animated GIFs

Scrolling documents capture

Screenshots or screen videos

Any files or documents

Use password protection

Access from anywhere

Publish to social networks, blogs, forums

Annotate or comment with your peers

Create shortlinks and QR codes

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Grabilla is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.