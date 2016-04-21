Greenshot setup for PC is a snipping tool for screenshots or capture developed by Thomas Braun, Jens Klingen, and Robin Krom. With this application, you can capture a selected area from the screen with a single keypress. It also allows a selection of an area of the screen by dragging a green rectangle to the desired position and size like Lightshot. And also capture the last region is used to re-capture exactly the same area that was captured before. With Greenshot makes snipping area or screen capture and things so easy precise and quick. The application is also able to obfuscate information to maintain the integrity and keep information secret.

License: Free

Author: Thomas Braun, Jens Klingen and Robin Krom

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Greenshot for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Greenshot Overview

Greenshot is a very good application at what it does and while it works well out of the box there are many options for a huge amount of flexibility. There are also many other features that I haven’t yet explored such as automatically sharing a file. The ability to import and export profiles are great, I think this is a useful piece of software that can increase efficiency when screen capturing. It has a great feature-set within a lightweight program. It’s quite easy to use and have most of the features anyone needs to capture the screen

Greenshot exactly has a user-friendly user experience, It doesn’t use much CPU, and you can record your whole screen. This is the best screenshot software around it can upload and give you the link on your clipboard ready for you to paste it in less then a second. It’s easy to use, you can use this software to screen record movies and games and create gifs.

Overall Greenshot is very customizable but it will also run pretty well with minimal configuration. I can recommend this application to anyone looking for screen capture or a flexible, option packed third party screenshot program.

Features of Greenshot for PC

Free application screen capture and easy to use

Can drag the photo right off the app

Saved automatically and easily shared to wherever you want

It’s really good to share screenshots in social media and alike

It’s also non-intrusive and don’t require admin rights

This is better than any other screenshot service

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

