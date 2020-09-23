iTunes latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. iTunes is a media player, media library, Internet radio broadcaster, mobile device management utility by Apple Inc. The application has high quality music, all kind of media to add to your library and a beautiful, simple interface. It offers more options to costumize your playlist, edit the volumen of each song, connect each song with an optional and editable crossfade transition. Apart from that, the music plays well, no interruptions during then, add all music player should have that. The music library is extensive, and the user interface program is alright, the album and playlist buttons is enough.

License: Free

Author: Apple Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: iTunes

File Size:

The application has a pretty good layout, with a music recommendation algorithm. With iTunes you can play all your favorite music, movies, TV shows, and podcasts. You can also join Apple Music and stream or download and play offline over 60 million songs, ads free. Listening to music offline is good even though if it’s in your library you can listen to it offline. When you have no connection or signal, when you click on a specific album or playlist you can play all music.

The free version for this application lets you choose whatever song you want to listen to. The only good thing about this app is the extensive catalogue. To navigate iTunes, you can use the buttons in the navigation bar at the top of the iTunes window. To switch to a media type, like Music, Movies, TV Shows, Podcasts, or Audiobooks, click the pop-up menu in the upper-left corner.

iTunes music works fine on my Apple devices, I’ve got no trouble using it. It is an absolutely amazing application for anyone, you can create your own playlists, listen to other people’s public playlists, and they even make playlists bases on what you like. Of all music players ive tried, iTunes seems to be the best.

Features of iTunes

Listen to music

Listen to Apple Podcasts

Listen to audiobooks

Watch movies and TV shows

Stream over 60 million songs from the Apple Music catalog

Follow along to your favorite songs with time-synced lyrics

Stream your favorite music via Chromecast to your favorite device

Listen without Wi-Fi or using data

Create your own playlists and get personalized mixes

Manually manage and sync your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

