Say goodbye to your ISP. FreeLAN is an open-source, free, peer-to-peer VPN software that allows you to browse the web anonymously, download and upload any type of content, and stream media anywhere in the world. As a true competitor to paid VPNs – FreeLAN doesn’t limit you on data usage or bandwidth. You are not safe. Your connection is not secure. FreeLAN lets you take control of your own security, by creating a personal VPN between you and other FreeLAN users, who also have the application installed. Share your connection without any of the security risks.

License: Free

Author:

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: FreeLAN VPN for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

FreeLAN VPN Overview

Protect your privacy, browse anonymously and avoid being tracked. Get up-to-speed with the latest security protocols, try it for free today and experience the power of FreeLAN for PC Windows. Freelan allows you to directly use the internet as if you were on a LAN. This way of networking with peers is faster and more secure than using TCP/IP-based tools like P2P. Install it on your Windows, Linux, or MacOSX machine and use it to establish connections with other Freelan users, even if they are behind firewalls.

It’s used to create a Virtual Private Network over the Internet that allows users to access their office network from home or allow free internet access to guests. It creates a VPN between the computer you are using and other Freelan users’ computers. Connections are encrypted and authenticated by the OpenSSL library for transport layer security.

Verified by no less than three national security agencies, Freelan supports over 500 hosts, runs on Windows, Linux, and Mac OSX, and is designed to be easy to use. This makes it ideal for organizations that do not allow their IT staff to run servers on their computers. Freelan also works well for individuals who want to share data privately over the internet using P2P communications.

Features of FreeLAN VPN for PC

A VPN software

Client-server

Peer-to-peer

Hybrid

Create a private network for your friends and/or family

Securely connect to your enterprise or personal network from the outside world

Implement FreeLAN in your own software and use it as a basis for secure communications

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

