Blender Offline latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Blender is a free, open source 3D creation tool, like Maya and 3DS Max developed by Blender Foundation for Microsoft Windows. Blender is more complete and easier to learn and use than the commercial and expensive alternatives. With Blender you can ease creating 3D models whenever you need to display them in a media content. It is well known software so that tutorial is easily available in video and in the documentation. There many blog and videos you can read and try. There are also assets available for your projects for free. Extreme steep learning curve at first but flattens out quickly with tutorials from blog and YouTube.

License: Free

Author: Blender Foundation

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Blender

File Size:

Blender is leading the vanguard of innovative traditional animation production, this goes for both the developers and the community. Blender itself is an amazing software that easily can compete with Autodesk Maya and others. It is very well thought software which is easy to adapt to. It is an all in one tool for people who like to draw, build models and create animation and do video editing. Blender allows you to do traditional 2D hand drawn animation or storyboards over 3D props and assets.

Blender is that it is a tool with many options and many features, which other expensive tools have, for example 3DS Max, here you can do almost the same thing, modeling, sculpting, animating in a single program with multiple tutorials on the internet. You can also learn from video sharing sites like YouTube and more. With Blender you can create an exclusive 3D model and you can create scenes of the video and you can do animation to that video.

Lots of great resources around to help get you started, and answer any questions you may have and Blender is the answer. I absolutely recommend this is you are interested in creating 3D models. If you want to work on multiple projects opened or if you’re working on a big project, you can try this one. Anyway, Blender is an amazing software, if you have the time and dedication you can create amazing stuff with it.

Features of Blender

It is open source and free for everyone

Blender really isn’t too hard to use

Can anything from modelling to animations, 3D rendering to exporting/importing

Forget 3DS Max or Maya, Blender can do it

Game creation

Video editing

Scripting

Simulation

Rendering

Modeling

Animation

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor like Pentium 3 / AMD equivalent

Memory: 1 GB RAM

Graphics: Geforce FX series (2003)

Storage: 300 MB available space

