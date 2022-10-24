Make your old games look and play like new again with Redream for PC. This Dreamcast emulator enables you to play your favorite games in high-definition, enabling you to use HDTVs with your Dreamcast games through HDMI or component/composite video output. With access to tons of emulated Dreamcast titles, most of which are also available online, you’ll be able to relive the days of Sega’s glory, in true high definition. This application allows you to play all your favorite Dreamcast games on your PC, including thousands of homebrew titles that were never released. You can even use a Guitar Hero, Sonic, Spider-Man, or similar compatible controller if you’d like to try new and improved gamepad support.

License: Free

Author: Recompiled LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Redream Dreamcast Emulator for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Redream Dreamcast Emulator Overview

Redream is an unofficial implementation of Sega’s Dreamcast emulator, enabling you to play your favorite Dreamcast games in high-definition on either a PC, Mac, Linux, or Android device. It emulates a physical Dreamcast gaming system, enabling you to play your favorite titles on your computer without needing the physical hardware. It includes features for customizing the controller and has multiple levels of emulation for optimal performance. Use your PC keyboard and mouse, or gamepad to play.

The Redream application is free and open-source, it does not require any ROM images (games are played from your PC’s hard drive rather than an image file), and it can be used to play games online with other players. There are also plenty of games that have been translated into English by fans. If you have a broadband internet connection, you don’t need to copy anything to your computer, because Redream runs via an internet browser.

Overall, Redream is the best Dreamcast emulator. If you like games and movement then you will surely love Redream. The spirit of the Dreamcast lives on with Redream for Windows. This emulator is capable of playing your favorite Dreamcast games in high-definition.

Features of Redream Dreamcast Emulator for PC

High-Definition Gaming

Render your favorite Dreamcast

Small Package, Monster Performance

Ready To Play

Great Compatibility

No controller configuration, no BIOS or flash files, just add games and play

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Redream Dreamcast Emulator is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.