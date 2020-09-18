Freegate Professional latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Freegate Professional is a free, fast and secure VPN gateway for internet connection by Dynamic Internet Technology. It is so helpful and easy to use and it creates a secure tunnel for users to access websites which may be risky. This program aims to help Internet users in the world to freely surf the web. The connection is pretty good and fast for a Free VPN. Freegate does what it says and the added plus of speeding up page opening is fantastic. This app is compatible with the device you have, support Windows 7, Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows Vista and Windows XP perfectly.

License: Free

Author: Dynamic Internet Technology

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 10, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Freegate Professional

File Size: 5 Mb

Freegate offers a wide range of options for users to access the Internet like Psiphon and Ultrasurf. With this application, you may also use published IP, domain names, and email service to obtain the latest IPs to gain secure and uncensored access to the Internet. You can also browse all content, open blocked content like protected content. You can bypass any filter and surf anonymously where you want. It’s excellent interface which is very simple and friendly, Freegate Professional does not occupy much space, file size is less and lightweight.

You may anonymously browse any website via Freegate Professional, with all internet communications enrypted and your privacy protected. It auto launches, in addition to having the option to turn it off, you have the option to temporary disable it. It let’s you to have access to the website that I want to, and I can simply visit websites without revealing my identity their. It also makes sure that I’m surfing the websites securely through a secure tunnel which avoids risk of hacking or getting my data. Its’ a must have if you have an anything gadgets.

This product as it provides one with safety and security while online. It tells you that it is protecting you and how long it has been doing so. It is a free way to provide you with the feeling of safety and security you need in today’s web world. Overall, is simply the easiest, most effective, and free vpn on the market. I advise all my colleagues, friends and other people to use psiphon for safer and effective browsing.

Features of Freegate Professional

Free, fast and secure VPN connection

Users access web sites overseas as fast as their local one’s

Requires no installation or change in system setting

A single executable file on a Windows platform

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 50 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

