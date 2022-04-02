From the team behind the successful Death Invasion: Survival and Sniper Mission: Mafia Johnny games comes a new Ultraman adventure game, with each character’s model, animation, skill names, and voiceovers certified by Tsuburaya Productions. This game is a must-have for all Ultraman fans. Ultraman Fighting Heroes is the ultimate fighting game featuring Ultraman and classic alien foes. Join the Ultra Warriors of UFHO as they free the universe from evil monsters, giant giants, and all other sorts of intergalactic creeps, including a brand new threat.

Ultraman Fighting Heroes is a game thoroughly focused on the world of Ultraman. This is a complete high-definition fighting game that features more than 100 Ultraman characters, and intense 1 on 1 battle in primary locations from the story. The game features the stories of multiple films, series, and specials in a high-quality animation rendered with great attention to detail. The unofficial Ultraman fighting game was created under the supervision of Tsuburaya Productions. The game revives classic Ultraman characters and sees them in a whole new light as they bring their old-school techniques, in new ways.

Immerse in the world of Ultraman. Fight against familiar kaiju, train your unique fighting skills, challenge yourself through missions and become a true hero, Taiga-style. Players can enjoy being their favorite Ultramans and explore a variety of different stories in this new Ultraman world, protecting peace and harmony over the universe.

The ultimate battle is coming! Expand your collection, discover more Ultraman characters, and upgrade them to their ultimate forms. Expand your Ultraman story knowledge, experience, and evolution as never before! The origin of the space monsters and other bad guys that plague the Ultraman crew are revealed in fascinating ways in this exciting and exclusive game.

Features of Ultraman Fighting Heroes for PC

Currently available Ultraman heroes and Kaiju

Officially Licensed True to Classic

Intense PvP Real-time Battles

Tons of Features Conquer the Universe

Hyperspace Expedition

Belial Galactic Empire

Inter Galactic Defense Force Trial

Ultimate Trial

Boss Challenge and many more

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download Ultraman Fighting Heroes app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Ultraman Fighting Heroes.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Ultraman Fighting Heroes APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Ultraman Fighting Heroes.

