Stencyl is the game-creation software for you! Whether you're looking to develop your first game or your hundredth, Stencyl has the features and support you need. We've got the perfect platform for building games of all sizes, whether it's a simple mobile game or an epic online adventure. All without any programming skills. Stencyl's easy-to-use drag and drop system will allow you to create video games in minutes. Stencyl is available for Windows XP, 7, 8, 10, and touchscreen-enabled devices.

License: Trial

Author: Stencyl, LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Stencyl for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Stencyl is a free Windows application that provides a fast and easy way to create games for computers, mobile devices, and the web. Whether you’re a new programmer or a seasoned pro, Stencyl is the perfect choice for you. Use your creativity and storytelling skills to design something truly unique with Stencyl’s intuitive interface. You can even publish your creations on Android, iOS, Windows Phone 8, the web, or all. It has a large library of resources available that you can use to create your game without the need for programming.

Pick up the video game development basics in minutes with Stencyl. The application allows you to create 2D games for computers, mobile devices, and the web. Stencyl is a gorgeous, intuitive software that accelerates your workflow and then gets out of the way so you can focus on making an awesome game. It’s a video game creation tool like no other. Instantly bring your ideas to life and create video games for computers, websites, mobile devices, and even consoles.

Overall, the Stencyl game engine is a video game development tool, it allows users to create 2-D video games for computers, mobile devices, and the web. The software is available for free and with select publishing options available for purchase.

Features of Stencyl for PC

Game Studio in a Box

Publish Everywhere

Make #1 Games

No Coding Required

The Best Drag and Drop Interface

Write Code if you want

Create a Masterpiece

Create a Masterpiece Make Money

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

