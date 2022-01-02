Have you ever wished you could use an old photo application, but the license expired and you don’t want to pay for it again? RunAsDate is a great utility for desktop PC. This free utility allows you to run multiple applications simultaneously, each application works with a different date and time, while the real date/time of your system continues to run normally. Running applications in historical conditions is not a problem anymore. Now you can simulate any time in the past or the future simply by using the RunAsDate utility.

License: Free

Author: Nirsoft

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: RunAsDate for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

RunAsDate Overview

RunAsDate is a handy utility that lets you run different applications with their own selected. With this powerful utility, you can run and manage multiple applications simultaneously, each application runs and operates on different dates and times. For example, If you are a contractor that uses a computer in multiple time zone, or work with products in multiple time zone (like stock trading), or play games in different time zone, or do many trades at once (day trader for example), then this software will greatly save your time.

It allows using your computer without the need to adjust manually current date and time every time you switch from your favorite game to another program. Just set up a preferred date and time in the RunAsDate utility, run the application and interact with it as usual. You can use this application to run software that is sensitive to the current system date and time.

Overall, RunAsDate is an application that integrates into the context menu of Windows to quickly run an application under a specified date and time. RunAsDate – a simple to use program with not too many features, but simply does what it is supposed to do. Software is compact and fast.

Features of RunAsDate for PC

RunAsDate allows you to attach a running process

Attach To Process feature

Detach from process

New software for PC Windows that can inject into applications

This software is compatible with VMware, VirtualBox, and all of the other virtual machines

You can run multiple applications simultaneously

This tool doesn’t change the current system date and time of your computer

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. RunAsDate is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.