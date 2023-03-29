Have you ever found yourself in a frustrating situation where you need to activate your Windows operating system, but can’t find your product key? Fear not, as there is a handy tool called ShowKeyPlus that can help you retrieve your lost product key and activate your Windows system. ShowKeyPlus is a small and simple application that allows you to view your Windows product key, as well as other important system information such as your edition, version, and activation status. The software is completely free and can be downloaded from its official website.

License: Free

Author: Superfly Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ShowKeyPlus for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

ShowKeyPlus Overview

ShowKeyPlus is a free Windows program that shows Windows product keys from all versions of Windows, Office, and Microsoft server software. It shows you the original license key and activation key for your existing installations. One of the key features of ShowKeyPlus is its ability to retrieve product keys from both the local machine and remote computers. This means that even if you have lost the product key for a computer that is not currently accessible, you can still use ShowKeyPlus to retrieve it from a remote computer on your network. Another useful feature of ShowKeyPlus is its ability to generate a report of your system information and product key, which can be saved as a text file for future reference. This can be especially helpful if you need to reinstall your operating system or transfer your license to a new computer.

With ShowKeyPlus you can always find your Windows product key, regardless of which Windows operating system you have installed. It is really easy to use and it will only take less than a minute of your time. Its simple, straightforward interface makes it easy to use even if you are not technically inclined. No longer worry about where your product key is stored, ShowKeyPlus will always find it. Never again worry about typing in counterfeit product keys or scratching off key codes. Avoid the embarrassment of having others watching as you struggle with a defective counterfeit key.

Overall, ShowKeyPlus is a helpful tool that can save you time and frustration when trying to activate your Windows operating system. With its simple interface and useful features, it is a must-have for any computer user who wants to keep track of their system information and product key.

Features of ShowKeyPlus for PC

Dark mode compatibility

ShowKeyPlus can retrieve the product key or serial number of the Windows operating system

Windows and Office Versions

ShowKeyPlus can also display other information

You can export the product key

ShowKeyPlus offers advanced options for retrieving the product key

ShowKeyPlus is a portable application, which means that it does not require installation

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

