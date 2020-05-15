Psiphon 3 latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for software like Ultrasurf or Hola? You should try Psiphon. Psiphon is an free VPN for freedom and privacy like Ultrasurf. This a the number one programs or app to keep private and uncensored internet acces for windows. This app works flawlessly and keeping your personal data out of the hands of others is effortless with anonymous IP adress. You would be able to have a more enjoyable streaming experience more than another free vpn service. It also offers a Android and IOS version as well. It’s usage is quite easy and simple and you aren’t going to face any difficulty while using it for the first time.

License: Free

Author: Psiphon

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 8.1

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Psiphon

File Size: 5.5 Mb

Psiphon is the only true free or non commercial Top Tier VPN service in the world. Psiphon provides a secure environment for everyday web use. Private for emails, instant messages, data transfers, browsing history, online banking is encrypted. With Psiphon you will feel much more secure when traveling and connecting to public WiFi spots with notebook and Laptop. It is a very cost effective solution to setup and run, doesn’t require a lot of maintenance, and requires very little hardware.

It is so helpful and easy to use and it creates a secure tunnel for anyone to access any websites which may be risk. You to securely surf the web, all while keeping third party onlookers and trackers outside of the connection. Once you’re connected to Psiphon app, your online activity is encrypted and preventing cyber criminals (hacker to manipulate your data). Preventing search engines and websites from tracking your location and analyzing your information. Definitely refer this to anyone who wants to stay anonymously.

Psiphon is not intended to be used for illicit or illegal activities online, and Psiphon does not condone such activities. This programs does a great job but is a bit unstable and causes your computer to lose its Internet connection frequently. Overall, this is a good free vpn for you for freedom acces.

Features of Psiphon

Global network featuring thousands of servers and diverse entry points

No registration required, just download and connect for free

Wider selection of protocols than a VPN

Configuration options proxy setting

Choose which apps to exclude from the VPN tunnel

Open source app

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual core processor 3.0 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Psiphon is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.