If you’re a content creator or a professional streamer, you’ve probably heard of the Elgato Stream Deck. This device is a game-changer for anyone who wants to improve their streaming setup and take their content creation to the next level. In this blog post, we’re going to explore what the Elgato Stream Deck is, what it does, and how it can help you become a better content creator. So, what is the Elgato Stream Deck? Simply put, it’s a programmable keypad that allows you to customize your streaming setup with the touch of a button. The Stream Deck is designed specifically for content creators, allowing you to easily switch between scenes, control audio, and trigger custom commands.

License: Free

Author: Elgato

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Elgato Stream Deck for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Elgato Stream Deck Overview

With its compact design and customizable LCD keys, the Stream Deck is the perfect tool for streamers and content creators who want to take their productions to the next level. One of the most significant advantages of the Elgato Stream Deck is its ease of use. With its intuitive interface, the Stream Deck makes it easy to program your buttons and create custom shortcuts. Whether you’re a seasoned content creator or a beginner, the Stream Deck is easy to set up and use. You can use it to control OBS, XSplit, Streamlabs, and other popular streaming software, making it the ideal tool for streamers who want to switch between scenes, add overlays, and control audio with ease.

Another great feature of the Elgato Stream Deck is its integration with popular streaming software. The device works seamlessly with OBS, XSplit, Streamlabs, and other popular streaming software, allowing you to easily control your production with the touch of a button. The Stream Deck also supports integrations with other software, including Photoshop, Spotify, and Discord, allowing you to easily trigger custom commands and macros.

Overall, the Elgato Stream Deck is an essential tool for any content creator or streamer. Its customizable keys, ease of use, and integration with popular streaming software make it an invaluable addition to any production setup. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned content creator, the Stream Deck is an investment that will pay off in the long run. So, if you’re looking to take your content creation to the next level, the Elgato Stream Deck is definitely worth considering.

Features of Elgato Stream Deck for PC

The Stream Deck’s keys are fully customizable

You can create multiple profiles with different button layouts, allowing you to switch between different setups

The Stream Deck integrates with a variety of popular software, including OBS, Streamlabs, XSplit, and more

You can use the Stream Deck to create macros, which are sequences of actions that can be triggered with a single button press

The Stream Deck also supports multi-action keys, which allow you to assign multiple actions to a single button

You can organize your keys into folders, allowing you to create more complex layouts and switch between them easily

The Stream Deck provides tactile feedback when you press a key

Elgato also offers a mobile app that allows you to control your Stream Deck from your phone or tablet

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

