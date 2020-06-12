Hotspot Shield VPN download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for a VPN proxy that is fast, reliable and has a variety of interesting features? this is where the software works. Hotspot Shield VPN is a top tier VPN service by AnchorFree. This app it automatically detects unsecured Wi-Fi to protect, and find certain blocked content to unblock. Hotspot Shield can secure your Wi-Fi connections with banking level HTTPS encryption and prevent hackers from stealing your private information. It also offers protection against malware found in some internet sites that are sometimes visited. With ease dedicated servers in US, UK, Japan and many more. It’s simple app, no need to turn on and turn off every time anymore.

License: Free

Author: Anchorfree

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Hotspot Shield

File Size: 18 Mb

Hotspot Shield makes your devices more secure. It does the job without any muss or fuss of encrypting all of the network communication and giving you a network presence in the desired location. This app easy to add additional devices to and easy to control via on screen device. This helped you get around some of blocked sites. With Hotspot Shield you can perform anonymous browsing so that the protection of your identity is secure. You also hiding your ip address can protect from scammer and hacker the confidential data.

With this application allows you to access popular streaming services like YouTube and NetFlix from other countries. It was easy to install and setup on three devices so far: Windows 8 laptop, Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, and Windows XP, PC Desktop and android phone perfectly. It’s always nice to take this extra precaution when you are online and this is for free, why not to use. The use of the Hotspot shield is indispensable in any company or home in your country.

That certainly is a plus, it’s free so far and installed quickly and easily. This works well when it works, it randomly reverts me to secure connection. This was a great find to secure your device (Laptop, PC and Smarphone) communications. Recommended for anyone who has a gadgets and happens to travel frequently.

Features of Hotspot Shield

Helps you avoid censorship blocks

Masks your IP address

Hides your physical location

Secure your web session with https encrypt

Secure your data and personal information

Bypass firewall

Protect you from hacker attack

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 100 Mb Hard Disk Space

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Hotspot Shield is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.