Need a tool to quickly touch up some photos on the fly? Want a convenient way to demonstrate Adobe Photoshop techniques without the hassle of installing software? Need a free alternative for Windows that rivals high-cost professional photo editors? Look no further. PhotoDemon will not disappoint. PhotoDemon is a fully-featured professional-grade photo editor, like GIMP and Paint.NET. Edit by the numbers or wing it; it doesn’t matter. All tools are completely non-destructive and don’t even require you to leave the original image file untouched.

PhotoDemon is a professional-quality photo editor that has been downloaded over 1 million times since its release. It is completely free, portable, and open source. It’s packed with professional-grade editing tools, yet is simple enough for beginners. PhotoDemon has a multitude of advanced photo editing tools and supports Adobe Photoshop (PSD) files through the FreeImage library. With support for external editors and tools, multichannel color selections, batch processing, and such features as digital darkroom essentials like shadow/highlight recovery, multiple channel curves, content-aware resizing, and much more.

Painting and image editing can be an enjoyable experience, but some programs are complicated. With PhotoDemon, it is easier for everyone to enjoy using painting software. Just download the zip file, extract PhotoDemon.exe to a folder of your choice and run it. The program features more than 150 professional-grade tools, including digital darkroom essentials like shadow/highlight recovery, multi-channel curves, content-aware resizing, and PSD support.

PhotoDemon does not require installation or Internet access. Overall, PhotoDemon is a free, portable, and open-source photo editor for PC Windows (XP or higher). It supports layers, unlimited undo/redo, content-aware resizing, and lots more.

Extensive file format support, including Adobe Photoshop (PSD), Corel PaintShop Pro (PSP)

Color-managed workflow, including full support for embedded ICC profiles

Advanced multi-layer support, including editable text layers and non-destructive layer modifications

On-canvas tools: digital paintbrushes, clone and pattern brushes, interactive gradients, and more

Adjustment tools: levels, curves, HDR, shadow/highlight recovery, white balance, and many more

Filters and effects: perspective correction, edge detection, noise removal, content-aware blur, unsharp masking, green screen, lens diffraction, vignetting, and many more

More than 200 tools are provided in the current build

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

