Tera Term for PC is a free and open-source software implemented, terminal emulator developed and published by Tera Term Project. It emulates different types of computer terminals, from DEC VT100 to DEC VT382 for Microsoft Windows. This excellent application has many tools with multiple options through its interface. It’s a very fast and absolutely responsive terminal emulator program to show incoming data on terminal emulators compared to other terminal emulator software. If you need a quick, free solution, then TeraTerm is a good option.

License: Free

Author: Tera Term Project

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Tera Term for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Tera Term Overview

It offers features such as file transfer using modem and Kermit, these features are normally found in commercial offerings. You can use Tera Term to control the firmware on a device your company manufactures or your project. Controlling the device via TeraTerm also allows us to get feedback or logs from the device. You can also use Tera Term to connect to any SSH like the PuTTY server to manage equipment. Tera Term does everything that you may need it to do and it does it all better than other open-source terminal emulators.

Tera Term oriented for all types of users, be they, beginners or professionals. You will be able to master their tools, making the most out of everything offered. With the application, you can easily set serial port communication configuration before communicate to the serial port. You can also ease customize the settings to connect to any host or port that you need. You can switch between black background with white text and white background with black text.

Tera Term is a good application for serial communication debug process also helps users to communicate with other systems via ssh, telnet, and serial communication access. TeraTerm is open source like the PuTTY program, so you’re not going to get professional support for this product. If you’re not tech-savvy, or if your business depends on Tera Term working correctly, you can search for another alternative.

Features of Tera Term for PC

Free and open-source terminal emulator

SSH1 and 2 and some ports are supported

Can change the cursor of the mouse

ANSI colors can be changed

The maximum length of the name of the host has been extended

Includes VisualStyle support

Drag and drop feature supported

Can add wizard for generating SSH authentication keys

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

