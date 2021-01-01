File recovery is an important and often crucial job. Most data recovery software on the Internet will only provide limited features and data recovery ability for free. Therefore, users would feel desperate and helpless without a paid license of the software. Pandora Recovery Data Recovery solves all these problems for home users to do file recovery easily, quickly, and successfully with no charge at all. It supports completely scan your hard drive and restore deleted files from your hard drive, SSD. Pandora Recovery for Windows is a free data recovery software for Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista, and XP.

Pandora Recovery Overview

Pandora Recovery is an undeletion program for Windows, developed by 508 Software. It is able to undelete files that have been marked as deleted; the operating system marks deleted files. Through this powerful file recovery software, you are able to find your lost data in different situations, recover files emptied from the Recycle Bin, restore files from formatted or damaged partitions, extract data from inaccessible or damaged storage devices, rescue essential documents from a virus. Thankfully, Pandora Data Recovery is here to solve all your data corruption issues.

Recover deleted files on any hard disk drive formatted with the FAT file system for Windows operating systems, as well as USB flash drives, memory cards, or MP3 players. Pandora can also perform basic file-recovery tasks such as un-erasing files from formatted/re-used USB drives (though such re-writable media will usually result in a poor outcome). More significantly, Pandora Recovery can often recover photos and videos taken with digital cameras and smartphones where the file system has been damaged or formatted.

This undeletion program allows users to recover files that have been marked as deleted; the operating system and eventually other programs can mark data in a way that makes it very difficult to recover, even using powerful tools. Overall, Pandora Recovery is equipped with an all-inclusive free file recovery solution for home personal computer users.

Features of Pandora Recovery for PC

Find and Recover

Top-notch Algorithms

Any Drive Recovered

Reliable File Recovery

Comprehensive filters

Any File Is a Go

Gorgeous UI

