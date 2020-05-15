Spybot Search and destroy free edition latest version download offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. If you are looking for a free and fast Antivirus, Antimalware? Anti-spyware solution? Spybot can be your alternative. Spybot Free Edition is a free security software developed and published by Safer-Networking Ltd for Windows. Simple but revolutionary software that is a pleasure to work with. It will protection your PC and find and remove all kinds of spyware, including adware, tracking software, keyloggers and other unpopular software. Another benefit of this application is really light so you don’t have to be worried about how much it’s consuming your hard disk space. Spybot Free Editon granting even more protection if you’re already using Windows Defender or any Antivirus programs.

License: Free

Author: Safer-Networking Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Spybot Free Edition

File Size:

Security in work, blocking diferent types of malware, internet security in general. The premium version or complete version of this application has features including: Anti-Spyware, Anti-Virus, Live Protection, Anti-Beacon, System Immunization, Startup Tools, Rootkit Scan, Automatic Signature Updates, Task Scheduling, Protected Repair Environment, System Registry Repair, Priority Support, Secure Shredder, Script Editor, Command Line Tools, Boot CD Creation and FileAlyzer.

Spybot Free Edition is absolutely free, it doesn’t get laggy, it has a very clean interface, also allows you to repair registry files, removes lots of unwanted spywares and it’s always up to date. This is a must have for everyone that had a misfortune to had a hijacked browser. Being able to automate the functionality of the program in the paid version is a big plus over the free version.

The user interface of Spybot Free Editon is easy to use and installation is simply and quick. Removal is just as easy if you do not want it to conflict with another Antivirus and Antimalware. If you’re using Spybot then you’re very likely to be protected from any suspicious files. I recommend this application because it is free and offers a great security tool.

Features of Spybot Free Edition

Spyware and Adware detection and disinfection

Spybot Search and Destroy can repair the registry

Winsock LSPs

ActiveX objects

Browser hijackers and BHOs

PUPs

HTTP cookies

Trackerware

Heavy duty

Homepage hijackers

Keyloggers, LSP, tracks, trojans, spybots, revision, and other kinds of malware remover

It can also delete tracking cookies

Block the installation of spyware before it occurs

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Spybot Free Edition is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.