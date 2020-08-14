Calibre E-book management latest verion download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Calibre is a free, open source, powerfull ebook reader and library management by Kovid Goyal. With this application you can read ebooks easily on their PC. Calibre will allow you to manipulate digital books in various different ways possible. It’ll allow you to reading, edit ebook description, create ebook group and etc. You can also convert ebooks from one format to another file format, for example epub formats to Kindle formats.

With Calibre you can sync ebooks to any supported mobile reader device like Kindle formats. With this application you can easy to use source of information, knowledge, and tool that facilitates not only the selection and downloading of over 200 publications, magazines, newspapers and blogs. With this program, you can easily convert as well as organize ebooks in a very simple manner. Also a means to search for and acquire books in all genres from fiction novels to nonfiction tomes.

With this application you can use it to load free and public domain epub documents. You can also enable the app in a child profile to allow loading content for kids. You can tried to open ebook and create ebook folder, kindle folder and documents folder in the internal storage easily. After that you can also try Calibre collection loaded on a non Wi-Fi flash drive plugged into a wired pc which made connection.

It supports a very wide variety of eBook reader devices which includes Kindle, Astak EZReader, Noble Nook, Booq bq, Kobo, Sony and etc. Calibre is possibly the last e-book reader and creator you will ever need, anybody who has a collection of ebooks needs to download this application. Overall, Calibre does all this as an feature-rich, programmabke and frequently updated application to suit every reader’s needs.

Features of Calibre E-book management

Save time on managing your ebook collection

Use it everywhere and with anything

Comprehensive e-book viewer

Download news/magazines from the web

Share and backup your library easily

Edit the books in your collection

Satisfy every e-book need and get support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

