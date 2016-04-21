Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack offline installer for PC is a free personal pack for VirtualBox software. The VBox Extension Pack is a binary package intended to extend the functionality of VirtualBox. It supports USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 devices. USB devices such as network adapters, flash drives, hard disks, webcams, etc. VirtualBox Software with VirtualBox Extension Pack is a very good option to virtualize operating systems for free. Its interface is very instinctive and easy to use. It also has an option that allows you to import and export virtual machines quickly, depending on the size.

License: Free

Author: Oracle

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: VirtualBox Extension Pack for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

VirtualBox Ekstension Pack Overview

The features such as Support for USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 devices, Host webcam pass-through, VirtualBox Remote Desktop Protocol (VRDP), Disk image encryption with AES algorithm, Intel PXE Boot ROM, and more. A single extension pack of VirtualBox file is suitable for multiple supported host operating systems on which VirtualBox can work, and is installed using the VirtualBox interface. It has worked because it can implement any software in your virtual machine system because the operating systems are fully functional as a normal computer.

With VirtualBox and VirtualBox Extension Pack you can use this software preferably to test application systems without the need to apply direct ones on your computer. It’s a good option. It is very intuitive, you only need to have the image of the operating system to virtualize. And the best benefit is Virtualbox avoids using important data or information, everything is different from the personal machine and it is possible to test the infinity of software such as surfing the web.

VirtualBox Extension Pack unlocks many great features and is highly recommended for installation. The package is free for personal, educational, or evaluation use under the terms of the VirtualBox Personal Use and Evaluation License on Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Solaris x-86 platforms.

Features of VirtualBox Extension Pack for PC

Free and open-source virtualization

Allows you to have multiple OS simultaneously

The tool technically is really good

That creates and runs virtual machines

Its ease of use makes its functions easier to understand

Support for USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 devices

Host webcam pass-through

VirtualBox Remote Desktop Protocol (VRDP)

Disk image encryption with the AES algorithm

Intel PXE Boot ROM

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 5 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. VirtualBox Extension Pack is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.