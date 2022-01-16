Do you find yourself needing to type a lot of texts or emails, but have no physical paper to hand? Have your receipts and business cards scattered all over the place? Do you want a quick and easy way to convert a hard copy into a digital copy? The CamScanner app is the best app for scanning documents and saving them as PDF/JPEG/text files on your phone in real-time. It is also great for annotating images and making editable PDFs. When the document is being captured, CamScanner will automatically recognize the text on the scanned image and crop it. You can then add or delete pages, or export to multiple formats including PDF and Word.

License: Free

Author: INTSIG Information Co., Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: CamScanner for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

CamScanner Overview

CamScanner is ideal for on-the-go scanning and has been featured by Google Play Store as one of the ‘Best Apps Ever’. It’s perfect for teachers, students, business people, or anyone who needs to scan a document. Use it to quickly scan receipts, notes, and business cards, snap a photo of a whiteboard or any document you need, and easily share them with others, anytime and anywhere. With its ability to save to PDF or JPEG formats, CamScanner is perfect for sharing documents, receipts, notes, whiteboards, and more.

Put the power of a scanner in your pocket, with CamScanner for PC Windows. CamScanner is an app developed to make your life easier. Just open CamScanner and point the camera of your phone or tablet at a document. CamScanner will recognize and capture the document automatically. Your productivity will soar when you use CamScanner in your daily life or at work. With just one tap you can quickly scan your paper documents, such as notes, receipts, whiteboard discussions, business cards, or sketches, and then apply great-looking customizations to them.

Overall, CamScanner brings the power of a full-size scanner to your mobile device. It turns your phone or tablet into a portable scanner. With access to thousands of business apps, you can also increase your efficiency by integrating CamScanner’s OCR feature into your workflow.

Features of CamScanner for PC

Quickly Digitize Document

Optimize Scan Quality

Extract Texts from Image

Share PDF/JPEG Files

AirPrint & Fax Documents

Advanced Document Editing

Quick Search

Secure Important Documents

Sync across Platforms

Convert Image to Excel

Question book mode

Image to Text

Unlimited creation of folders

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. CamScanner is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.