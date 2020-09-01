HeidiSQL latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. HeidiSQL is free and open source administration tool for MySQL developed by Ansgar Becker for Microsoft Windows. It is a reliable program for administration. The processes are quick compared to other programs. The Simple user interface aids in the easy and flexibility of use. It also compatible with other database programs without much change needed. The application will helps in managing data more efficiently and effectively. User can easily maintain the good health of data by its simple data log feature.

License: Free

Author: Ansgar Becker

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: HeidiSQL

File Size:

HeidiSQL is a free, simple database and it has been very popular over the years. It supported a popular database systems including: MariaDB, MySQL, MS SQL, PostgreSQL and SQLite. Users can also connect with HeidiSQL via SSH tunnel, or pass SSL settings. Users can run MYSQL on all virtual platforms such as UNIX, Linux and Windows. It’s designed to meet even the most demanding applications while ensuring optimum speed, full-text indexes and unique.

HeidiSQL is very easy and flexible to use in all environments. It is really reliable and quick in processing which provides stability in your day to day. Syntax is very easy and well designed which helps us in writing queries easily and learning faster. You can ease create, modify databases and assign a character set plus collation. Can also create and modify VIEWs on newer MariaDB/MySQL servers.

The application works faster and smoother with out lags and It yields in high productivity in personal use, educatio use and team. It is an open source solution with really efficient features and easy to use. Overall, HeidiSQL is best for people with no or less experience of Database programs.

Features of HeidiSQL

Free for everyone, OpenSource

Connect to multiple servers in one window

Supported database systems: MariaDB, MySQL, MS SQL, PostgreSQL and SQLite

Connect to servers via commandline

Connect via SSH tunnel, or pass SSL settings

Create and edit tables, views, stored routines, triggers and scheduled events

Generate nice SQL-exports, compress these afterwards, or put them on the clipboard

Export from one server/database directly to another server/database

Manage user-privileges

Import text-files

Export table rows as CSV, HTML, XML, SQL, LaTeX, Wiki Markup and PHP Array

Browse and edit table-data using a comfortable grid

Batch-insert ascii or binary files into tables

Write queries with customizable syntax-highlighting and code-completion

Pretty reformat disordered SQL

Monitor and kill client-processes

Find specific text in all tables of all databases of one server

Optimize and repair tables in a batch manner

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. HeidiSQL is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.