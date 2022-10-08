Ever since leaks by Edward Snowden, the security and privacy of your data have become a top concern. TorGuard VPN encrypts your connection and provides an Anonymous IP to protect you from hackers, governments, or other prying eyes. Stay 100% secure while using any Wi-Fi hotspot, using TorGuard’s 256-bit AES encryption. Live chat support is also available to ensure that your needs are met. Connect to any of thousands of global locations and enjoy high-speed connections and unlimited bandwidth. TorGuard VPN will keep you safe on public WiFi and protect your data from snoops.

TorGuard VPN Overview

How does it work? No matter where you travel, your data is encrypted with the strongest encryption (AES-256) and RSA-2048 handshake. The data you send to the TorGuard server is secure from prying eyes; this way even if one of your devices is lost or stolen, your information remains private. TorGuard VPN allows you to easily encrypt your internet connection and maintain your online privacy and security. It’s very easy to use, offers a simple step-by-step setup, and connects to servers worldwide. Plus, it’s inexpensive compared to similar VPN services.

The TorGuard VPN app provides secure access to the Internet via an encrypted connection to our private servers. You can use TorGuard VPN to protect your online activity against hackers and snoopers on public WiFi connections or connect to any website from anywhere in the world. All you need is an internet connection. You can also choose from over 20 servers in 11 different countries. Feel free to contact the support department with any questions or concerns.

The VPN service keeps you 100% anonymous and helps bypass local restrictions and internet censorship. Overall, the TorGuard VPN app for PC is easy to use and brings all the privacy features you want including OpenVPN encryption with AES-256 bit technology, Killswitch, and DNS leak protection.

Features of TorGuard VPN for PC

Fast Download speeds

Multiple port options

x50 Countries to choose from

Block WebRTC requests

Block Trackers

Block Advertisements

Encrypt your traffic

Hide your IP address

Unblock websites

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

