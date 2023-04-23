Are you tired of constantly having to alt-tab out of your favorite game just to check your system’s performance? Do you wish there was an easier way to monitor your hardware without having to download third-party software? Look no further than MSI Gaming OSD! MSI Gaming OSD is a powerful tool that allows gamers to monitor their system’s performance in real time without ever having to leave their game. With an easy-to-use interface and customizable settings, Gaming OSD is perfect for both casual and hardcore gamers alike.

License: Free

Author: MSI

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: MSI Gaming OSD for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

MSI Gaming OSD Overview

One of the most impressive features of Gaming OSD is its ability to display real-time GPU and CPU usage, as well as temperature and fan speed. This is especially helpful for gamers who want to ensure that their system is running at peak performance during intense gaming sessions. MSI Gaming OSD also allows users to create custom profiles that can be switched on the fly depending on the game being played. For example, if you’re playing a graphically demanding game, you can create a profile that prioritizes performance over aesthetics. On the other hand, if you’re playing a game that doesn’t require as much processing power, you can create a profile that focuses on visual quality.

In addition to its performance monitoring capabilities, Gaming OSD also has a variety of other useful features. For example, it allows users to take screenshots and record gameplay footage with just a few clicks of a button. It also has a built-in timer and FPS counter, which can be extremely helpful for speedrunners or anyone trying to beat their personal best. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Gaming OSD is how seamlessly it integrates with MSI’s other gaming products. If you have an MSI gaming monitor, for example, you can use Gaming OSD to control the monitor’s settings without ever leaving your game.

This means you can adjust things like brightness, contrast, and color saturation on the fly, all without interrupting your gameplay. Overall, MSI Gaming OSD is a must-have tool for any serious gamer. With its real-time performance monitoring, customizable profiles, and seamless integration with other MSI products, it’s the perfect addition to any gaming setup. So why wait? Download MSI Gaming OSD today and take your gaming to the next level.

Features of MSI Gaming OSD for PC

Split Windows

Ray-Tracing Mode

New Mystic Light Mode: Synchronize

Game monitoring

In-game descriptions,

Game setting files

System settings

Hotkeys, joystick control, and other additional functions

Useful Windows Tools

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

